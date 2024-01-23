Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VNQ stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.14. 1,910,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,590,231. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

