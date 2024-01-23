Column Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,726 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,222,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 56,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.58. 206,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,821. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.46.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

