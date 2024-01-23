Column Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 6,700 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 67,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

HYG stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,775,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,782,902. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average of $74.93.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading

