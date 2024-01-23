Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 141 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 140,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,451,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 77,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 323,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,868,000 after acquiring an additional 39,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL stock traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $304.83. 83,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,273. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.30. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $318.74.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Profile



Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

