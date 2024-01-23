Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,172 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $45,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $266.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,448. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.91. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $209.39 and a 52 week high of $267.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

