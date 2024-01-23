Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CHCT. Evercore ISI cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHCT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust
Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $721.95 million, a PE ratio of 120.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69.
Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.52). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.
Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 827.27%.
About Community Healthcare Trust
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Community Healthcare Trust
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.