Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHCT. Evercore ISI cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,874,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,371,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 32.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $721.95 million, a PE ratio of 120.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.52). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 827.27%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

