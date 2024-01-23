Comparing Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) & Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST)

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) and Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Banc 22.66% 19.22% 2.05% Catalyst Bancorp 4.36% 0.53% 0.17%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Banc $9.75 million N/A $2.47 million $2.90 4.24 Catalyst Bancorp $9.19 million 6.22 $180,000.00 $0.10 119.81

Southern Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp. Southern Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Southern Banc has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.5% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southern Banc beats Catalyst Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. The company's personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. Its business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

