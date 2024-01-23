Compass Financial Group Inc. Acquires 901 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.46. The company had a trading volume of 576,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,009. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2249 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

