Compass Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,287 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.4% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,405. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $241.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.10. The firm has a market cap of $339.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

