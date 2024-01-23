Compass Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.5% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SRLN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $42.00. 519,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,152. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $42.22.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

