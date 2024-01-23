Compass Financial Group Inc. Has $9.70 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 402.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises about 5.9% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF remained flat at $35.31 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 169,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,567. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

