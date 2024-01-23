Compass Ion Advisors LLC Invests $271,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,056,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,645,000 after buying an additional 595,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,670,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,054,000 after buying an additional 402,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,778,000 after buying an additional 55,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,866,000 after acquiring an additional 571,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB opened at $141.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $161.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

