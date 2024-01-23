Compass Ion Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Sharps Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sharps Technology alerts:

Sharps Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STSS opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Sharps Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.