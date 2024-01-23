Compass Ion Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Sharps Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.
Sharps Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ:STSS opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Sharps Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59.
About Sharps Technology
Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.
