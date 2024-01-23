Compass Ion Advisors LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day moving average is $84.84. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

