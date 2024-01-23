Compass Ion Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 401 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Intuit by 99,673.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,176,768,000 after acquiring an additional 198,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after acquiring an additional 131,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after purchasing an additional 101,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Shares of INTU opened at $630.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $593.82 and a 200 day moving average of $540.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.05 and a 12 month high of $632.44.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

