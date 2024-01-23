Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.97. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $6.94.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter.
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
