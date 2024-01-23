Conflux (CFX) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $635.07 million and $50.31 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,117.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00165951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.07 or 0.00575864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00057394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.65 or 0.00380350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00181365 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,963,757,251 coins and its circulating supply is 3,651,256,622 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,963,602,404.08 with 3,651,102,391.89 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18761979 USD and is up 2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $36,783,512.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.