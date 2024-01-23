ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.84.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock remained flat at $108.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,142,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,171,813. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.04 and its 200-day moving average is $116.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

