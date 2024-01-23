Contrasting AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) and Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) and Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Achilles Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -10,764.25% -67.33% -59.60% Achilles Therapeutics N/A -42.33% -37.49%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 146.00 -$19.44 million ($0.43) -0.97 Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.18 million ($1.89) -0.44

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Achilles Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AIM ImmunoTech has higher revenue and earnings than Achilles Therapeutics. AIM ImmunoTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achilles Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and Achilles Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Achilles Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00

Achilles Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,217.05%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Summary

Achilles Therapeutics beats AIM ImmunoTech on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, prostate and pancreatic cancer, myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat human papilloma viruses, and genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has agreements with Amarex Clinical Research LLC; Pharmaceutics International Inc.; Polysciences Inc.; and University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. Achilles Therapeutics Plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

