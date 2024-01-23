Contrasting DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF) and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC)

DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of DFI Retail Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DFI Retail Group and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 2.04% 14.60% 3.62%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DFI Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DFI Retail Group and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DFI Retail Group and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A $0.37 6.93 Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage $1.14 billion 0.33 $23.24 million $1.02 16.00

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has higher revenue and earnings than DFI Retail Group. DFI Retail Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

DFI Retail Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. DFI Retail Group pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage beats DFI Retail Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA brand, as well as restaurants under the Maxim's brand. The company was formerly known as Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited and changed its name to DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited in May 2022. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products. Its stores also provide name-brand supplements, as well as private label dietary supplements; body care products consisting of cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; books and handouts; household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, and dish and laundry soaps, as well as other common household products, such as diapers; and books and handouts. The company operates its retail stores under the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage trademark, as well as Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers and Health Hotline trademarks. The company also offers science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

