Contrasting Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yiren Digital and Sphere 3D’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yiren Digital $4.71 billion 0.08 $173.24 million $3.13 1.36 Sphere 3D $15.64 million 1.77 -$192.80 million ($13.62) -0.14

Analyst Ratings

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D. Sphere 3D is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yiren Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Yiren Digital and Sphere 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sphere 3D has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 159.07%. Given Sphere 3D’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sphere 3D is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yiren Digital and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yiren Digital 42.38% 29.54% 22.22% Sphere 3D -841.11% -419.04% -180.42%

Summary

Yiren Digital beats Sphere 3D on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. It also distributes short-term cash management and insurance products. In addition, the company offers consultancy; information technology support; referral; and IT, system maintenance, and customer support services. Further, it involved in the provision of services for financing lease; and insurance brokerage and electronic commerce businesses. The company offers its products through a wealth management website and mobile application. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage. In addition, the company offers on-site service and installation, and self-service and support services. Sphere 3D Corp. is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

