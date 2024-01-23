Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,613 shares during the period. Copart makes up approximately 1.4% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 213,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 108,298 shares during the period. STF Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 422.2% in the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 15,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,074,000 after acquiring an additional 713,258 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,568. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.98 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

Insider Activity

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

