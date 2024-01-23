Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.00

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03), with a volume of 72031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

Cora Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.66. The firm has a market cap of £8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.52.

Cora Gold Company Profile

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.

