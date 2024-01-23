Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 64,383 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,911,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,383 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $133,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.62. 4,071,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,956,365. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2105 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

