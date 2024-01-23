Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 7,655 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 573,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $154,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after purchasing an additional 368,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,495,917,000 after purchasing an additional 480,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.86. The stock had a trading volume of 994,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,594. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.76. The firm has a market cap of $165.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $312.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

