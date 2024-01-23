Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,326,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,673 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.8% of Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $342,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MRK traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.93. 3,739,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,034,247. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

