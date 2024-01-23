Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $182.35 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,943 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $182,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,305,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,913,680. The company has a market capitalization of $662.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.89 and a 200 day moving average of $244.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.07 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

