Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,441 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $112,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.77. The stock had a trading volume of 855,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,417. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.44. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

