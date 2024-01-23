Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,265,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,929 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $121,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.42. 2,332,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average of $55.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

