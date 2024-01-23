Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 33,356 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,356 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $139,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 64.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 8.7% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.37. 4,966,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,850,801. The firm has a market cap of $308.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.63.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

