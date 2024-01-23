Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,205,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,255 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.67% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $136,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,294,000 after buying an additional 13,398,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,916,000 after buying an additional 13,257,874 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,896,000 after buying an additional 5,099,553 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,005,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.42. 1,167,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,984. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

