Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 9,920 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.40% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $115,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $85.44. 2,392,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618,148. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.