Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,976 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $686.13. The stock had a trading volume of 821,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,852. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $465.33 and a 12 month high of $698.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $637.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $584.80. The company has a market cap of $304.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,252 shares of company stock valued at $9,245,644 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.