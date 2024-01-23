Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.80% from the company’s previous close.

CTRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,290. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $151,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

