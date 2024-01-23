Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPGP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.26. The stock had a trading volume of 476,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $99.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.31.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

