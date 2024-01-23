Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.95.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.05. The stock had a trading volume of 743,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,305. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $160.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.58 and its 200 day moving average is $138.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

