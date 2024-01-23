Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF comprises about 2.0% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned about 2.34% of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $228,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $547,000.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GLOF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,850. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

