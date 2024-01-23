Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of SPHD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.90. 530,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,730. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $46.29.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

