Creditcoin Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $152.06 million and approximately $25.19 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,642,104 coins and its circulating supply is 315,354,874 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

