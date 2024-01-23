Critical Analysis: NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) vs. Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH)

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of NanoVibronix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Envoy Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of NanoVibronix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

NanoVibronix has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envoy Medical has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NanoVibronix and Envoy Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Envoy Medical has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.29%. Given Envoy Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than NanoVibronix.

Profitability

This table compares NanoVibronix and Envoy Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoVibronix N/A -175.61% -90.61% Envoy Medical N/A -45.17% 4.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NanoVibronix and Envoy Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoVibronix $1.00 million 1.73 -$5.45 million N/A N/A Envoy Medical N/A N/A $19.23 million N/A N/A

Envoy Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NanoVibronix.

Summary

Envoy Medical beats NanoVibronix on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoVibronix



NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use. The company also offers PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device intended to facilitate tissue regeneration and wound healing by using ultrasound to increase local capillary perfusion and tissue oxygenation. It sells its products directly to patients, as well as through distributor agreements in the United States, Israel, Europe, Australia, India, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Elmsford, New York.

About Envoy Medical



Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include hearing aids; Esteem middle ear implants; bone conduction devices; and Acclaim cochlear implants. Envoy Medical Corporation was formerly known as St. Croix Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Envoy Medical Corporation in December 2004. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

