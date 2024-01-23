Critical Analysis: Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) vs. Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Free Report) and Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Uponor Oyj and Masonite International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Uponor Oyj alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uponor Oyj N/A N/A N/A Masonite International 5.60% 22.14% 6.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Uponor Oyj and Masonite International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uponor Oyj N/A N/A N/A $0.35 87.71 Masonite International $2.85 billion 0.71 $214.23 million $7.11 13.02

Analyst Recommendations

Masonite International has higher revenue and earnings than Uponor Oyj. Masonite International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uponor Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Uponor Oyj and Masonite International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uponor Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50 Masonite International 0 4 4 0 2.50

Masonite International has a consensus price target of $101.88, indicating a potential upside of 10.05%. Given Masonite International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Masonite International is more favorable than Uponor Oyj.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.1% of Uponor Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Masonite International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Masonite International beats Uponor Oyj on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uponor Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Uponor Oyj engages in the provision of plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company operates through three segments: Building Solutions Europe, Building Solutions North America, and Uponor Infra. It offers drinking water delivery systems, including plastic plumbing pipe systems, multi-layer composite pipe systems for residential buildings, commercial and public buildings; decibel soil and waste systems with sound insulation, and hyp air admittance valves to eliminate suction in sewage pipes, as well as aqua ambient drain, shower inlets, and grates; underfloor heating and cooling, comprising floor integrated underfloor heating systems, water based floor heating, and electric underfloor heating for new buildings and renovation projects; wall heating and cooling systems radiant heating and cooling via the wall, for wet and dry plaster installation systems in new buildings and renovation projects. The company also provides ceiling heating and cooling for offices, sales areas, industrial buildings, and sports halls; room and supply temperature controls; mainfolds vario distribution units and cabinets, pre-assembled, and modern approach in residential buildings; flexible ecoflex pre-insulated pipes; prefabricated modules for plumbing and heating; heating and cooling products for projects; and radiator connections. Uponor Oyj was founded in 1918 and is based in Vantaa, Finland. As of November 21, 2023, Uponor Oyj operates as a subsidiary of Georg Fischer AG.

About Masonite International

(Get Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors. The company also provides various door components, including interior door facings, agri-fiber and particleboard door cores, MDF and wood cut-stock components, critical door components, and mineral and particleboard door cores. It offers its products under the Masonite, Premdor, Masonite Architectural, Marshfield-Algoma, USA Wood Door, Solidor, Residor, Nicedor, Door-Stop International, Harring Doors, National Hickman, Graham-Maiman, Louisiana Millwork, Florida Made Door, Baillargeon, and BWI brands to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retailers, dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors, and architects through wholesale, retail, and direct distribution channels. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Uponor Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uponor Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.