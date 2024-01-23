Critical Review: Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) & AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC)

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) and AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Enel Chile has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AltC Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enel Chile and AltC Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Chile 0 1 0 0 2.00 AltC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enel Chile and AltC Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Chile $5.43 billion 0.73 $1.38 billion $1.11 2.57 AltC Acquisition N/A N/A $3.93 million N/A N/A

Enel Chile has higher revenue and earnings than AltC Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Chile and AltC Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Chile 26.84% 127.33% 47.10% AltC Acquisition N/A -81.54% 2.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Enel Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of AltC Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of AltC Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enel Chile beats AltC Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants. It distributes electricity in various municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region. The company also engages in the sale and transportation of natural gas, and provision of engineering consulting services. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Chile S.A. and changed its name to Enel Chile S.A. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Chile S.A. (SNSE:ENELCHILE) operates as a subsidiary of Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL).

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

