CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CFB stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $667.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $93,067.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,484.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 34,337 shares of company stock valued at $357,102 in the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth $106,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

CFB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

