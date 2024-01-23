CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 564,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $94,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.05. 1,602,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,490. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.26 and a 12 month high of $302.00. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,877.52, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.68.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $3,000,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at $170,640,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

