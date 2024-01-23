Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Position Lifted by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.06% of Crown worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crown by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after acquiring an additional 143,049 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crown by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,368,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,467,000 after acquiring an additional 401,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Crown by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,312,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,792,000 after acquiring an additional 447,606 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $663,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,172 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.15. 1,059,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,135. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. Crown’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.09.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

