Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Cummins by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Cummins by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.38.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.15. 99,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,444. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

