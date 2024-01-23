CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.17.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CYBR opened at $234.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $239.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -99.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.83 and its 200 day moving average is $179.31.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

