D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 21.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 35,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.02. The stock had a trading volume of 68,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,502. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $87.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.39.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,001.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,479. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

