D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 120 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,176 shares of company stock worth $8,651,166. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $471.11. 49,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,116. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $478.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

