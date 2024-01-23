D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UPS traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,809. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

